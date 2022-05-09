comscore Coalition aims to bring crime reduction programs to Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Coalition aims to bring crime reduction programs to Waikiki

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Joe Herter is seeking a permanent restraining order in a Waikiki case in which he was viciously beaten. He obtained a temporary restraining order against Adrian Gerard Matias. However, police never served it while Gerard was in custody from April 13 to 25.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Joe Herter is seeking a permanent restraining order in a Waikiki case in which he was viciously beaten. He obtained a temporary restraining order against Adrian Gerard Matias. However, police never served it while Gerard was in custody from April 13 to 25.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 15 An officer has been stationed at the corner of Lewers Street and Kalakaua Avenue on recent evenings, near the location of an attack on Noah Cadaram, a 24-year-old, first-time visitor to Hawaii from Tacoma, Wash. His beating was the third violent incident outside of Kelley O’Neil’s in Waikiki in a matter of weeks.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 15

    An officer has been stationed at the corner of Lewers Street and Kalakaua Avenue on recent evenings, near the location of an attack on Noah Cadaram, a 24-year-old, first-time visitor to Hawaii from Tacoma, Wash. His beating was the third violent incident outside of Kelley O’Neil’s in Waikiki in a matter of weeks.

At a public-safety coalition meeting held last week, public- and private-sector officials responded to a call to beef up crime-fighting initiatives in Waikiki, where several high-profile violent crimes have put the community on alert. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 28 – April 1, 2022

Scroll Up