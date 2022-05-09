Coalition aims to bring crime reduction programs to Waikiki
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Joe Herter is seeking a permanent restraining order in a Waikiki case in which he was viciously beaten. He obtained a temporary restraining order against Adrian Gerard Matias. However, police never served it while Gerard was in custody from April 13 to 25.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 15
An officer has been stationed at the corner of Lewers Street and Kalakaua Avenue on recent evenings, near the location of an attack on Noah Cadaram, a 24-year-old, first-time visitor to Hawaii from Tacoma, Wash. His beating was the third violent incident outside of Kelley O’Neil’s in Waikiki in a matter of weeks.