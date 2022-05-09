Former FBI agent Arnold Laanui Jr. is named Damien school president

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Arnold Laanui Jr., a former FBI special agent and a 1986 graduate of Damien Memorial School, has been named the Kalihi Catholic school’s president.

“Returning to my alma mater as the next president and CEO of Damien Memorial School fills my heart with the deepest sense of obligation, humility and joy,” Laanui said in a statement. “To serve our students, our faculty, our staff, our parents, and our graduates in this capacity will stand among the highest kudos of my professional life. I am deeply honored for the opportunity to ‘come home’ and to share the best of who I am with Damien.”

Laanui had worked for the state Department of Education since 2020 as a director of extensions, then a district education specialist, according to his Linked­In profile. He worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 1995 to 2019, solving crimes, serving as a member of FBI SWAT, receiving Hawaii’s Top Cop award and teaching as an FBI advanced instructor and adjunct faculty member of the FBI Academy.

Laanui holds a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Southern California, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Hawaii Richardson School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Pepperdine University, said a statement from Damien.

Kyle J. Atabay, who has served as both head of school and principal since 2020, will resume his original role as principal.

Damien had been without a president since the school abruptly announced in June 2020 that Brother Brian Walsh would not return to the position. While no official reason for Walsh’s dismissal was given, it followed controversies regarding the elimination of many of the school’s athletic staff positions and threatened limits on graduation ceremonies.

Damien Memorial School is a Catholic coeducational school serving grades 6-12 that was established in 1962 originally as an all-boys high school. In 2004, Damien opened its middle school, and in 2012 welcomed its first female students. It is one of 18 Catholic schools and colleges within the Edmund Rice Christian Brothers North America Consortium.