Former FBI agent Arnold Laanui Jr. is named Damien school president

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
    Arnold Laanui Jr.

Arnold Laanui Jr., a former FBI special agent and a 1986 graduate of Damien Memorial School, has been named the Kalihi Catholic school’s president. Read more

