comscore Gov. David Ige ending time in office on high note | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige ending time in office on high note

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER David Ige

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    David Ige

There are still seven months left in his second term, but Gov. David Ige is ending his final legislative session on a high note, with historic levels of funding in many cases and a potential $500 million in savings for the next “rainy day.” Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 28 – April 1, 2022

Scroll Up