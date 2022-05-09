List: 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards finalists include Kalani Pe‘a with 11 nominations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Kalani Pe‘a is the front-runner as the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts announces finalists in 30 categories for the 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

Pe‘a has a total of 11 nominations, including album of the year as both artist and producer, male vocalist, and for his work as a recording artist and music producer of three finalists in the Hawaiian music video category.

Josh Tatofi has eight nominations for his work as a recording artist, songwriter and video producer, while The Green, Paula Fuga and Jake Shimabukuro each received five.

Pe‘a, Tatofi, Fuga, Shimabukuro and The Green are previous Hoku winners.

The Tuahine Troupe joins a short list of finalists who have been nominated for the most promising artist and album of the year. Two “super groups” of previous Hoku winners are also on the final ballot — Everyday Local is the duo of Mark Yamanaka and Kellen Paik; Kulaiwa comprises the trio of Kawika Kahiapo, Shawn Pimental and Lehua Kalima.

These totals will probably change when HARA announces finalists in categories selected by groups of music industry professionals, and the finalists for Favorite Entertainer, the category chosen by online public vote. Voting opens May 15 and continues through May 31 at harahawaii.com.

The date of the 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards has not been set.

For more information, visit harahawaii.com or call 808-593-9424.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (AWARD TO ARTIST AND PRODUCERS)

• “Jake & Friends,” Jake Shimabukuro (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings) Jake Shimabukuro, producer

• “Kau Ka Pe‘a,” Kalani Pe‘a (Pe‘a Records & Entertainment) Kalani Pe‘a, Dave Tucciarone and Allan B. Cool, producers

• “Keaiwaokulamanu,” The Tuahine Troupe (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha) Dr. R. Keawe Lopes Jr. and Zachary Lum, producers

• “Native Lands,” Kulaiwi (Kulaiwi Music) Kawika Kahiapo, Shawn Pimental and Lehua Kalima, producers

• “Rain On Sunday,” Paula Fuga (Brushfire Records) Paula Fuga, Mike Love, Brad Watanabe and Michael Grande, producers

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Christy Leinaʻala Lassiter for “Kou Lima Nani E” (Christy Leinaʻala Lassiter)

• Napua Greig, “Home” (Pihana Productions)

• Paula Fuga, “Rain On Sunday” (Brushfire Records)

• Stacie Ku‘ulei, “E ‘Apo Mai Kaua” (Tin Idol Productions)

• Trishnalei, “Ikeepontroddin” (No Label)

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Damon Williams, “Down To The Last 9” (Phat Bula Records)

• Henry Kapono, “Henry’s Positive World” (Kapono Records)

• Kalani Pe‘a, “Kau Ka Pe‘a” (Pe‘a Records & Entertainment)

• Mike Tulba, “Here I Am” (Mike Tulba)

• Sean Cleland, “Chroma (vol. 2)” (Sean Cleland Music)

GROUP OF THE YEAR

• Everyday Local, “Everyday Local” (Hulu Kupuna Productions)

• Kulaiwi, “Native Lands” (Kulaiwi Music)

• The Green, “Brand New Eyes” (The Green Band)

• The Tuahine Troupe, “Keaiwaokulamanu” (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha)

• Walea, “Lei Papahi” (Walea Music LLC)

MOST PROMISING ARTIST(S) OF THE YEAR

• Crossing Rain, “Dreams” (Tirzah Entertainment)

• Kapiliela Kala, “ʻAwaloha” (Kapiliela Kala)

• Kimberly Hope for Kimberly Hope (Kimberly Hope)

• The Tuahine Troupe, “Keaiwaokulamanu” (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha)

• Walea, “Lei Papahi” (Walea Music LLC)

EP (“EXTENDED PLAY”) OF THE YEAR

• “Christmas In Hawai‘i,” Kimie Miner (Haku Records)

• “E Olu‘olu ‘Oe,” Hawaiian Time (Hawaiian Time)

• “Hawaiian Country Living,” Robert Teixeira (Mana Music & Media)

• “Kikaha,” Hoaka (Mea Nui Records)

• “Songs of 60’s & 70’s Waikiki,” Lee Gonsalves (Tin Idol Productions)

• Hawaiian EP (“Extended Play”) of the Year

• “Huaka‘i Ho‘omana‘o,” Lee Gonsalves (Tin Idol Productions)

• “ʻAwaloha,” Kapiliela Kala (Kapiliela Kala)

• “Nearer My God To Thee,” Ben Kama (Ke Akua Mele Productions)

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

• “Be Like You,” Kalaʻe Camarillo (Kalaʻe Camarillo)

• “Dear Lanaʻi,” Ei Nei (Ei Nei LLC)

• “Itʻs Time To Build A Bridge,” John Cruz (Lilikoi Records LLC)

• “Kupaʻa,” Kamaka Camarillo (No Label)

• “Perfect To Me,” Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment)

HAWAIIAN SINGLE OF THE YEAR

• “A Molokaʻi Medley,” Institute Of Hawaiian Music Molokaʻi (Institute Of Hawaiian Music)

• “Haʻaheo Moloka‘i I Na Pua Kukui,” Keola Donaghy (Nani Kamaʻole Music)

• “Hoʻoheno Aʻo Piʻilani,” Institute Of Hawaiian Music Maui (Institute Of Hawaiian Music)

• “Sweet Dreams Kuʻu Momi,” Kamalei Kawaʻa (Sugah P Records)

• “Wena,” Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment)

CHRISTMAS SINGLE OF THE YEAR

• “A Hawaiian Christmas,” Stacie Ku‘ulei (Tin Idol Productions)

• “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

• “Cold Winter Night,” Grunky Old Men (Reviction Records)

• “Here In Hawai‘i We Love Christmas Too,” Tarvin Makia (‘Ono Lono Music)

• “Mele Kalikimaka,” Lady Patrice (Lady Patrice)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• “Coming Home,” The Green (The Green Band LLC) Joe Termini – Video Director / The Green – Music Producer

• “Home Is Where The Heart Is,” Napua Greig (Pihana Productions) Glenn Kawiki Alonzo – Video Director / Napua Greig – Music Producer

• “Itʻs Time To Build A Bridge,” John Cruz (Lilikoi Records LLC) Julia Levanne and Ryan Antalan – Video Directors / John Cruz – Music Producer

• “Perfect To Me,” Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment) Josh Tatofi – Video Director / Josh Tatofi – Music Producer

• “Young Man,” The Green (The Green Band LLC) Gerard Elmore – Video Director / Imua Garza – Music Producer

HAWAIIAN MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• “Aʻahu Poliʻahu,” Kalani Peʻa (Peʻa Records & Entertainment) Allan B. Cool & Antonio Agosto – Video Directors / Kalani Peʻa, Dave Tucciarone and Allan B. Cool – Music Producers

• “Kaniakapupu,” Kalani Peʻa (Peʻa Records & Entertainment) Allan B. Cool and Antonio Agosto – Video Directors / Kalani Peʻa, Dave Tucciarone and Allan B. Cool – Music Producers

• “Kau Ka Pe‘a,” Kalani Pe‘a — Feat. Pandanus Club, Kimie Miner & Kalenaku Delima (Pe‘a Records & Entertainment) Allan B. Cool – Video Director / Kalani Peʻa, Dave Tucciarone and Allan B. Cool – Music Producers

• “Sweet Dreams Kuʻu Momi,” Kamalei Kawaʻa (Sugah P Records) Cierra Kawaʻa – Video Director / Kamalei Kawaʻa – Music Producer

• “Wena,” Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment) Antonio Agosto – Video Director / Josh Tatofi – Music Producer

INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR (COMPOSERʻS AWARD)

• “E Ala ‘Oe,” Ka‘imi Hanano‘eau (Loihi Inc) Ka‘imi Hanano’eau, composer

• “Halema‘uma‘u,” Jeff Peterson (Jeff Peterson Productions) Jeff Peterson, composer

• “Pu Hala,” Kenneth Makuakane (KM Music) Kenneth Makuakane, composer

• “Sonny Days Ahead,” Jake Shimabukuro (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings) Jake Shimabukuro, composer

• “The One ft. Pat Eskildsen,” Jaz Kaiwiko‘o (The Lahui Project) Jaz Kaiwiko‘o Yglesias and Pat Eskildsen, composers

SONG OF THE YEAR (COMPOSERʻS AWARD)

• “Be Like You,” Kalaʻe Camarillo (Kalaʻe Camarillo) Kalaʻe Camarillo, composer

• “Christmas In Hawai‘i,” Kimie Miner (Haku Records) Kimie Miner, composer

• “If Ever,” Paula Fuga (Brushfire Records) Paula Fuga & Jack Johnson, composers

• “Kau Ka Pe‘a,” Kalani Pe‘a (Pe‘a Records & Entertainment) Kalani Pe‘a, Larry Kauanoe Kimura and Wailau Ryder, composers

• “Wena,” Josh Tatofi (Jream Entertainment) Josh Tatofi and Kamaka Kukona, composers

GENRE CATEGORIES

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• “Chroma (vol. 2),” Sean Cleland (Sean Cleland Music)

• “E Ala ‘Oe,” Ka‘imi Hanano‘eau (Loihi Inc)

• “Fireworks,” Hanale Bishop (ʻAumakua Records)

• “Kennedy Taylor & The Electric Pancakes,” Kennedy Taylor & The Electric Pancakes (The Electric Pancakes)

• “The Reason,” Freddy VP (FVPMusic Productions)

ANTHOLOGY OF THE YEAR (PRODUCERS AWARD)

• “100 Years,” Hanale Bishop (ʻAumakua Records) Kelii Heath Cruz, Shawn Livingston Mosely and Hanale Bishop, producers

• “Crack In The Earth,” Dennis And Christy Soares (Elation Records) Dennis Soares, producer

• “Henry’s Positive World,” Henry Kapono (Kapono Records) Henry Kapono Kaaihue and Lezlee Kaaihue, producers

• “History of Uncle Tadashi & Da Boyz,” Uncle Tadashi & Da Boyz (No Label) Pierre Grill, producer

• “My Favs Anthology – T18-O18-Y19-E20,” Frank Ka‘ano‘i (Frank Ka‘ano‘i Music) Frank Ka‘ano‘i, producer

COMPILATION ALBUM OF THE YEAR (PRODUCER’S AWARD)

• “Awaiāulu ʻIa E Ke Aloha No Moloka‘i,” Institute Of Hawaiian Music Molokaʻi (Institute Of Hawaiian Music) Keola Donaghy, Leihuanani Kealiʻinohomoku, Les Ceballos and Zanuck Lindsey, producers

• “Kawili by Various Artists (Hawaiʻi Institute For Philippine Studies) Lance D. Collins and Zachary Alakaʻi Lum, producers

• “Live From The Empty Palace 2021,” Various Artists (Friends Of The Palace Theater) Phillips Payson, Zoe Eisenberg, Drew Daniels and Pepe Romero, Producers

• “Mele Hoʻopulapula Vol. 1,” Various Artists (Kāhuli Leo Leʻa) Zachary Alakaʻi Lum, producer

• “The Language Of Love,” Various Artists (Elation Records) Dennis Soares, producer

CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• “Beyond The Surface,” Bad Papa (Bad Papa)

• “E ‘Apo Mai Kaua,” Stacie Ku‘ulei (Tin Idol Productions)

• “Here I Am,” Mike Tulba (Mike Tulba)

• “Music Book,” Greenwood (Greenwood)

• “Rain On Sunday,” Paula Fuga (Brushfire Records)

• “The Journey,” Allan Thomas (Black Bamboo Recordings)

CONTEMPORARY ACOUSTIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• “In the Heart of Paradise,” NUE – Na ʻUkulele ʻEkolu (NUE Productions, LLC)

• “Jake & Friends,” Jake Shimabukuro (Mascot Label Group/Music Theories Recordings)

• “Kau Ka Pe‘a,” Kalani Pe‘a (Pe‘a Records & Entertainment)

• “New Dawn,” Dennis And Christy Soares (Elation Records)

• “The Last Invitation,” Richard Natto (Rd Music/Firmbizness)

• “True Love Is King,” Frank Ka‘ano‘i (Frank Ka‘ano‘i Music)

HAWAIIAN MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• “Kau I Ka Hano,” Kenneth Makuakane (KM Music)

• “Keaiwaokulamanu,” The Tuahine Troupe (Ka Waihona A Ke Aloha)

• “Kou Lima Nani E,” Christy Leinaʻala Lassiter (Christy Leinaʻala Lassiter)

• “Lei Papahi,” Walea (Walea Music LLC)

• “Native Lands,” Kulaiwi (Kulāiwi Music)

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• “Shade That Doesn’t Come From Palm Trees,” Kyle Strngz (Momi St. Mafia Records)

• “Something Beautiful,” Goldawn Won (808 Connects)

• “The Illyinde Tape,” Thomas Iannucci (Ends Of The Earth)

• “The West Above All,” Punahele (Punahele)

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• “ʻUkulele Forest,” Kenneth Makuakāne (KM Music)

• “Kimberly Hope,” Kimberly Hope (Kimberly Hope)

• “Mele Nahenahe, Soothing Sounds Of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar,” Jeff Peterson (Jeff Peterson Productions)

• “Unspoken,” Joel Katz & Greg diPiazza (No Label)

• “Whispering Steel,” Greg Sardinha (Keala Records)

ISLAND MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• “Ano Like ʻOle,” Hoaka (Mea Nui Records)

• “Everyday Local,” Everyday Local (Hulu Kupuna Productions)

• “Home,” Napua Greig (Pihana Productions)

• “Play Music,” Pa’ani Pila (Lahui Project)

• “Songs From The Great Disruption,” Kanekoa (Kanekoa Music)

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• “Aloha Jazz Lounge,” Kaikona (Hulu Kupuna Productions)

• “Catnip,” Jeff Gaeth (Puna)

• “One-Eyed Cat,” Sandalphon (No Label)

• “Synesthesia,” Red Water Trio (Studio Kumau)

METAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• “Kicked Out Of Heaven,” SIN73 (Tin Idol Productions)

• “Paradise Lost,” Abysmia (Tin Idol Productions)

• “Stardust & Blood,” Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

R&B ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• “Chapters,” Rabbitt (Rabbitt)

• “Dreams,” Crossing Rain (Tirzah Entertainment)

• “Mrs. Golden,” A Touch Of Gold (A Touch Of Gold)

REGGAE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• “Back On The Porch,” Ho‘aikāne (MTW Records)

• “Brand New Eyes,” The Green (The Green Band)

• “Down To The Last 9,” Damon Williams (Phat Bula Records)

• “Impermanence,” DNA MUSE (Nanoweber Records)

• “Perspective,” Ryan Hiraoka (Rubbah Slippah Productions LLC)

RELIGIOUS ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• “Angel Inspired,” Sandalphon (No Label)

• “Brand New,” New Hope Oʻahu (Dream Label Group)

• “I Believe In You,” Dennis And Christy Soares ( Elation Records)

• “In The Hands Of God,” Cindy Paulos (Practicing Aloha)

• “Listen,” David Swanson (David Swanson)

• “Soul Crucial,” Sons Of Yeshua (Bless Up Hawaii LLC)

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• “A Duran Duran Tribute,” Tin Idols (Tin Idol Productions)

• “Big Island Rockinʻ Blues,” Bad Papa (Bad Papa)

• “Polyphonic,” Vince Esquire (Luktown Records)

• “The Circus Of Fun,” Average Joes (Play That Disco Productions)

• “True Love,” Greg DiPiazza (diPiazza Music)

ʻUKULELE ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• “Arlie & His Magic Ukulele,” Arlie-Avery Asiu (Arlie-Avery Asiu Music)

• “Beyond Words,” Abe Lagrimas Jr. (On The Up Records)

• “Volume One: Arias + Aloha,” Pacific ʻUkulele Orchestra (Dunbarton Records)