comscore List: 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards finalists include Kalani Pe‘a with 11 nominations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

List: 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards finalists include Kalani Pe‘a with 11 nominations

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 p.m.
  • COURTESY ANTONIO AGOSTO Three-time Grammy Award-winner Kalani Pe‘a has a total of 11 nominations for the 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

    COURTESY ANTONIO AGOSTO

    Three-time Grammy Award-winner Kalani Pe‘a has a total of 11 nominations for the 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

  • COURTESY DANA EDMUNDS Henry Kapono is pictured at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

    COURTESY DANA EDMUNDS

    Henry Kapono is pictured at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Kalani Pe‘a has a total of 11 nominations, including album of the year as both artist and producer, male vocalist, and for his work as a recording artist and music producer of three finalists in the Hawaiian music video category. Read more

Previous Story
Coral reefs provide stunning images of a world under assault

Scroll Up