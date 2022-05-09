comscore Respect for Hawaii’s culture played a role in Rainbow Warriors’ national championships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Respect for Hawaii’s culture played a role in Rainbow Warriors’ national championships

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii celebrated after winning on Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii celebrated after winning on Saturday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Coach Charlie Wade took a picture with a young fan at Hawaii’s celebration on Sunday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Coach Charlie Wade took a picture with a young fan at Hawaii’s celebration on Sunday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii coach Charlie Wade held up the NCAA trophy on Sunday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii coach Charlie Wade held up the NCAA trophy on Sunday.

The strength of the volleyball culture in Hawaii is undeniable. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - May 8, 2022

Scroll Up