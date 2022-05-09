Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – May 9, 2022 Today Updated 10:40 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Rangers at Yankees 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at Pirates 12:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional coverage 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Rays at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Cubs at Padres 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS Game 4: Celtics at Bucks 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Game 4: Grizzlies at Warriors 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND Game 4: Rangers at Penguins 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Game 4: Panthers at Capitals 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Game 4: Avalanche at Predators 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Game 4: Flames at Stars 3:30 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 SOCCER Turkish: Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA Italian: Fiorentina vs. AS Roma 8:45 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 TENNIS ATP/WTA Rome midnight. TENNIS NA/243* 84* ATP/WTA Internazionali BNL d’Italia 2 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Tuesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Tigers at Athletics 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at Pirates 12:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Red Sox at Braves 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Rays at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Cubs at Padres 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Baseball: COLLEGE Michigan State at Notre Dame noon ACC NA/251* NA BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS Game 5: 76ers at Heat 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Game 5: Mavericks at Suns 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND Game 5: Bruins at Hurricanes 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Game 5: Lightning at Maple Leafs 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Game 5: Blues at Wild 3:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Game 5: Kings at Oilers 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Game 5: Kings at Oilers 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* SOCCER English: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool noon USA 29/555 123 SOFTBALL: COLLEGE, sec tournament Game 1: TBA 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Softball: HHSAA Division I tournament Quarterfinal: TBA 5 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA Quarterfinal: TBA 7:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA TENNIS ATP/WTA Rome midnight. TENNIS NA/243* 84* ATP/WTA Internazionali BNL d’Italia 2 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* ATP/WTA Rome 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Rangers at Yankees 7 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Dodgers at Pirates 12:30 p.m. 990-AM NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies at Warriors 4 p.m. 1500-AM Tuesday TIME STATION MLB: Dodgers at Pirates 12:30 p.m. 990-AM MLB: Blue Jays at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM HHSAA softball quarterfinal: TBA 7:30 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Sjarif Goldstein: Hawaii’s back-to-back national championships are a cut above the others Next Story Scoreboard - May 9, 2022