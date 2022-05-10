Column: Engaging next generation of leaders for a sustainable Hawaii
- By Sterling Higa
Today
- Updated 6:05 p.m.
Sterling Higa, executive director of Hawaii’s Housing Future, participated in Partners for Democracy, a civic leadership program that just graduated its inaugural cohort.
