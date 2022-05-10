Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Science of sustainability in Kohala Today Updated 6:16 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Plans to transfer ownership of 2,400 acres making up the ‘Iole ahupuaa in Kohala to the Hawaii Community Foundation create a promising opportunity. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Plans to transfer ownership of 2,400 acres making up the ‘Iole ahupuaa in Kohala to the Hawaii Community Foundation create a promising opportunity. The ‘Iole Stewardship Center has been working to restore the ahupuaa for years. Now, teaming with the University of Hawaii and Arizona State University, the foundation has committed to operate the ahupuaa as a “laboratory” for the study and development of sustainability based on indigenous practices. We look forward to the enhanced access and understanding that can be developed. Previous Story Off the News: Learn to live with sea level rise