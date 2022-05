Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For those who don’t eat meat, the sticky rice dumplings known as joong (in Cantonese) or zongzi (in Mandarin) can be forbidden treats, typically made with chunks of pork or chicken and often an egg.

But for the next three weeks, the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is selling a vegan zongzi in two varieties: bean curd and peanuts, or chickpeas and taro. The dumplings are also stuffed with dried turnip, black-eyed peas, shiitake mushrooms and chestnuts, plus a blend of four types of rice — purple, 10-grain brown rice, and both black and white mochi rice.

The savory bundle is all wrapped in ti leaves, then steamed until cooked through.

In Honolulu’s Chinatown, the bundles of savory ingredients are sold year round, but are especially popular at the Lunar New Year. In Tai wan, where Tzu Chi is based, they are a staple of the Dragon Boat Festival, celebrated this year on June 3.

Last year, local volunteers made 1,000 zongzi to sell to Hawaii members to raise funds for COVID-19 relief in Asia. This year the sale is being opened to the general public, marking the Dragon Boat Festival.

The details:

• The zongzi sell for $36 for six or $55 for 10.

• Order in advance at bit.ly/3MxmEM2, email hawaiitzuchi@tzuchi.us or use the QR code. No phone orders.

• Pickup is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays only at the Tzu Chi office in Kaimuki (1238 Wilhelmina Rise).

• Pickup dates are May 14, May 21, May 28 and June 4.

• Order by Wednesday of the week you wish to make your pickup.

• Payment is by cash or check only, due on pickup.

The sale is a fundraiser for the Hawaii chapter of Tzu Chi, to support the nonprofit’s community service and education programs.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.