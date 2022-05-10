‘Dog’ gone delicious

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cheese bombs. Epic corn dog combos. Fried Snickers candy bars. These are just some of the menu items you’ll find at The Corndog Company of Hawaii, but the biz offers more than just glorious, deep-fried treats, according to owner Christopher “Uncle Lunch” Kurtz. The food trailer is located at the stoplight across Kahuku High School.

“We don’t just sell corn dogs or deep-fried cheese,” he says. “Our mission is to sell a moment of happiness in a world where people may not find it often. One of the most fun things about corn dogs is that it has a positive association or memory for almost everyone we meet. It’s been an amazing way to connect with people in such a positive moment because corn dogs often represent a happy memory.

“Oh, and ‘Uncle Lunch’ is what the kids call me — it’s one of the best nicknames I’ve ever had,” he adds.

This food trailer’s Hawaii location officially opened in January; last year, Kurtz and his son opened two corn dog trailers in Oregon.

“So many people told us we needed to have traditional island fare,” Kurtz says. “We were told, ‘Nobody will come and buy corn dogs,’ but we’ve found just the opposite.”

The trailer’s menu is simple and, according to Kurtz, “there are no good decisions; only good choices.” The Epic corn dog ($8) and mozzarella cheese bomb ($4) are the business’s bestsellers.

“The Epic corn dog is a quarter pound, all-beef dog — it’s almost a foot long,” Kurtz says. “We batter it, roll it in panko and fry it. We then drizzle it with honey, sweet chile sauce and mustard. Our top cheese bomb is the mozzarella (cheddar and pepper jack cheeses are also available).”

You can upgrade any corn dog to make it a combo, which comes with the business’s housemade kettle chips.

“Most people order their corn dogs with a combo of honey, sweet chile sauce and a strip of mustard drizzled on top,” Kurtz says.

You can find the food truck at its Kahuku spot from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. The biz is also mobile and offers catering for private events.

“We have felt so blessed by the community, and we want our trailer to be a blessing for the community as well,” Kurtz says. “We wanted our business to be local-focused; we love to see island families come to visit us.”

The Corndog Company of Hawaii

56-481 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku

Instagram: @thecorndogco.hi

How to pay: Cash, credit cards or Apple Pay

How to order: In person