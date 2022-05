Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The charcuterie board trend is still going strong, and several businesses have gotten even more creative in their offerings. Read more

The charcuterie board trend is still going strong, and several businesses have gotten even more creative in their offerings. If you want customized charcuterie in the form of letters and numbers — or even a brunch charcuterie spread — check out the options below.

‘Graze’ on this

Located in Ewa Beach, online business Platter + Graze (@platterxgraze on Instagram) creates unique, custom charcuterie spreads fit for any occasion. Run by a local mother of three, this biz offers charcuterie in the forms of cones ($5-$9), cups ($10), boxes and boards ($20-$130), and more. Letterand number-shaped charcuterie are also available, and boards can cater to any theme with a variety of artisan cheeses, meats and accoutrements. Email platterxgraze@yahoo.com or text 808-862-6543 to learn more.

The sweetest thing

If you’re looking for unique, personalized letter and number charcuterie ($90 each), check out Instagram-based biz Sweet Crumbs HI (@sweetcrumbshi). The business also offers charcuterie in individual servings and in the form of grazing tables.

“We have a passion for creating tasty charcuterie boards,” says Dibea Oshiro, who owns the business with her husband, Chase. “We officially opened our business last year.” Direct-message the business on Instagram to order.

A designated charcuterie spot

Fig & Ginger Honolulu recently opened a storefront within McCully Shopping Center (1960 Kapiolani Blvd.) and continues to offer specialty charcuterie boxes. Choose from grazing cones ($12), the business’s signature grazing board ($70), mini boxes designed for individuals ($18), brunch boards ($85) and more.

In addition to charcuterie, Fig & Ginger’s new café menu offers a variety of toasts, sandwiches, salads and brunch-style entrées. Customer favorites so far include the Caprese toast ($16) with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella, The Ocean toast ($16) with smoked salmon, egg scramble and salmon caviar, cinnamon pancake stack ($14.50) and croissant scrambled egg sandwich ($16.50). Visit fghonolulu.com or follow the business on Instagram (@fig.gingerhonolulu).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).