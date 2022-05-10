comscore Drone fishing bill passes amid criticism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Drone fishing bill passes amid criticism

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s fishing community is waiting to hear whether Gov. David Ige will sign or veto a bill that bans the use and possession of drones for fishing in, on or near state waters. Read more

