Finalists for Honolulu police chief to emerge this week

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

The city’s 12th police chief will be selected May 23 by Honolulu Police Commission members, who will learn the identities of the remaining candidates Wednesday. Read more

