Hawaii remote workforce is double national average | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii remote workforce is double national average

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 2:12 a.m.

Roughly 4 in 10 Hawaii private-sector employees were doing their jobs outside the traditional workplace in 2021, according to a state report assessing remote work amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

