comscore Marcos name still finds favor among many Filipinos in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Marcos name still finds favor among many Filipinos in Hawaii

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / APRIL 24 Carol Feliciano holds a sign and sings with friends during a rally along Ala Moana Boulevard in support of Philippine presidential candidate Leni Robredo.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / APRIL 24

    Carol Feliciano holds a sign and sings with friends during a rally along Ala Moana Boulevard in support of Philippine presidential candidate Leni Robredo.

“This is a sad day for us,” said Hawaii resident Gloria Sumibcay, reacting to Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s apparent easy victory in the Philippine presidential election over current Vice President Leni Robredo. Read more

Previous Story
Coalition aims to bring crime reduction programs to Waikiki

Scroll Up