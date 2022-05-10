comscore Memorial Day lei-making sessions announced | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Memorial Day lei-making sessions announced

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

The Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific will return this year, with a commemoration planned for 8:30 to 10 a.m. May 30. Read more

