comscore Wahine claim 2 Big West softball awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Wahine claim 2 Big West softball awards

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

Hawaii senior center fielder Brittnee Rossi and freshman pitcher Brianna Lopez received Big West honors on Monday following the Rainbow Wahine softball team’s sweep of league leader Cal State Fullerton last weekend. Read more

Hawaii baseball team wins Vegas slugfest for fifth straight series victory
Television and radio - May 10, 2022

