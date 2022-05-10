comscore Hawaii, Long Beach State finish 1-2 as BWC dominates final volleyball poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii, Long Beach State finish 1-2 as BWC dominates final volleyball poll

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Long Beach State’s Shane Holdaway, top, celebrated with Simon Torwie after rallying to defeat UCLA in 5 games in the semifinal on Thursday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Long Beach State’s Shane Holdaway, top, celebrated with Simon Torwie after rallying to defeat UCLA in 5 games in the semifinal on Thursday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS UH coach Charlie Wade held up the NCAA trophy after the Warriors beat the Beach in the final on Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    UH coach Charlie Wade held up the NCAA trophy after the Warriors beat the Beach in the final on Saturday.

Two titles are undisputed following Hawaii’s sweep of Long Beach State on Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - May 10, 2022

Scroll Up