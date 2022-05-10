comscore Campbell uses strong pitching, Maui errors for state softball victory | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Campbell uses strong pitching, Maui errors for state softball victory

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.
  Campbell's Kaylisa Nakoa (7) celebrated with teammates after scoring on mutiple Maui miscues during the fourth inning on Monday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    

  Campbell's Taryn Irimata struck out all 10 batters she faced in relief.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    

The gift was gladly accepted by the Campbell Sabers. Two crucial Maui errors on one play in the top of the fourth inning allowed Campbell to score three times in a 3-1 win in the opening round of the Datahouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Monday. Read more

