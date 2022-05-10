comscore Waiakea caps unbeaten season with state title, final No. 1 ranking | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waiakea caps unbeaten season with state title, final No. 1 ranking

  • ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Waiakea players celebrated after their victory over Baldwin in the state final.

    Waiakea players celebrated after their victory over Baldwin in the state final.

Waiakea collected all 15 first-place votes to claim the No. 1 ranking in the final Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 of the season. Read more

