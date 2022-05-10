Max Holloway gets another shot at his UFC nemesis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Max Holloway is getting one more shot to beat his biggest nemesis. Read more

Max Holloway is getting one more shot to beat his biggest nemesis.

The UFC announced during its UFC 274 pay-per-view broadcast on Saturday and confirmed to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Monday that Holloway has signed to fight Alexander Volkanovski for a third time for the UFC featherweight title in the co-main event of UFC 276 on July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The event will be headlined by a UFC middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Jared Cannonier.

Holloway (23-6, 19-6 UFC) and Volkanovski (24-1, 11-0) are the only two fighters to hold the organization’s 145-pound title since June 2017, when Holloway unified the belts with his first victory over Jose Aldo.

Holloway successfully defended the title three times before his 13-fight win streak in the division ended in a unanimous decision by Volkanovski at UFC 245 in December 2019.

The two fought again seven months later at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi that saw Volkanovski squeak out a split decision.

The Star-Advertiser’s Billy Hull scored the first fight 48-47 in favor of Volkanovski and had Holloway winning the rematch 48-47.

Since those two fights, Volkanovski has continued to move up the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings with a one-sided decision against Brian Ortega and a fourth-round TKO of Chan Sung Jung in April.

He is now ranked No. 2 pound-for-pound behind welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Despite losing three of his past six fights overall, Max Holloway sits at No. 6 pound-for-pound. He rebounded from the second Volkanovski loss with a scintillating win over Calvin Kattar and then won a unanimous decision over Yair Rodriguez in his last fight in November of last year.

Holloway was originally scheduled to fight Volkanovski a third time in Jung’s place in April but had to pull out with an injury.

He also had to postpone his fight with Rodriguez four months from July to November 2021 due to an injury.

Also on the card, Waiakea High graduate Brad Tavares (19-6, 14-6) will fight for the first time in a year in a middleweight bout against Dricus du Plessis (16-2, 2-0).

Tavares has won his past two fights by division and six of his past eight bouts overall. He went a full 25 minutes in a unanimous decision loss to the current champion, Adesanya, in 2018.

Another fight announced is Bryan Barberena facing Robbie Lawler (29-15), who will make his 24th UFC appearance.

Lawler fought six times in Hawaii from 2001 to ’07, with notable wins over Frank Trigg, Murilo Rua and Niko Vitale twice.