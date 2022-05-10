Scoreboard – May 10, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

GOLF

HHSAA/David S. Ishii Boys State Championships: Final round, 7 a.m. at Kaanapali Royal Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

HHSAA/DataHouse Division I Championships: Consolation semifinals at McKinley: Kalani vs. Maui, 4 p.m.; Leilehua/Maryknoll loser vs. Hilo, 6 p.m. Quarterfinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium: Mililani vs. Kealakehe, noon; Leilehua/Maryknoll winner vs. Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

SOFTBALL

HHSAA/DataHouse Division I Championships: Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m.; TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. Consolation at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium: TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. Semifinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium: TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m.; TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m.

HHSAA/DataHouse Division II Championships: First round: Aiea vs. Honokaa, noon; Kaimuki vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 2:15 p.m.; Waimea vs. Nanakuli, 4:30 p.m.; Waialua vs. Lanai, 7 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Field.

Softball

DataHouse/HHSAA

Softball Championships

First Round

Kaiser 15, Hilo 4

WP—Keira Uegawachi. LP—Hau’oli Kalipi.

Leading Hitters: KAIS—Jordyn Tagudan 3-6, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Taina Luhia 2-2, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Kalie Otani 1-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Rylan Nakamura 2-4, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Keira Uegawachi 3-4, 1 run, 1 RBI. HIL—Kira Alameda 4-4, 2 RBIs; Quinn Waiki 4-4, 4 runs, 1 RBI.

Campbell 3, Maui 1

WP—Taryn Irimata. LP—Jer-Zee Ragasa.

Leading Hitters: CAM—Aleiah Kupihea 1-2, 1 run; Kaylisa-James Nakoa 1-3, 1 run.

Mililani 13, Kalani 3, 5 inn.

WP—Dani Monroe. LP—Christen Horita.

Leading Hitters: KALN—Madixx Muramoto 1-2, 1 run, 3 RBIs; Maddison Hatanaka 1-2, 1 run. MIL—Makayla Pagampai 2-3, 1 run, 3 RBIs; Taryn Hirano 1-4, 3 RBI; Dani MOnroe 2-2, 2 RBIs; Jackie Kirkpatrick 3-3, 1 RBI; Kolbi Kochi 2-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI.

GOLF

David S. Ishii Foundation/

HHSAA State Championships

Boys’ First Round

Monday

At Ka’anapali Resort

Team Rankings

1. Maui Prep 292

2. Hawaii Baptist 322

3. Punahou 323

4. Moanalua 324

T5. Kamehameha 337

T5. Waiakea 337

7. Mililani 358

8. Island School 361

9. Campbell 363

10. Hilo 379

11. Kalani 384