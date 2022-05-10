Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 10, 2022 Today Updated 10:16 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today GOLF HHSAA/David S. Ishii Boys State Championships: Final round, 7 a.m. at Kaanapali Royal Golf Course. SOFTBALL HHSAA/DataHouse Division I Championships: Consolation semifinals at McKinley: Kalani vs. Maui, 4 p.m.; Leilehua/Maryknoll loser vs. Hilo, 6 p.m. Quarterfinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium: Mililani vs. Kealakehe, noon; Leilehua/Maryknoll winner vs. Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kapolei, 7:30 p.m. WEDNESDAY SOFTBALL HHSAA/DataHouse Division I Championships: Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m.; TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. Consolation at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium: TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. Semifinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium: TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m.; TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. HHSAA/DataHouse Division II Championships: First round: Aiea vs. Honokaa, noon; Kaimuki vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 2:15 p.m.; Waimea vs. Nanakuli, 4:30 p.m.; Waialua vs. Lanai, 7 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Field. Softball DataHouse/HHSAA Softball Championships First Round Kaiser 15, Hilo 4 WP—Keira Uegawachi. LP—Hau’oli Kalipi. Leading Hitters: KAIS—Jordyn Tagudan 3-6, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Taina Luhia 2-2, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Kalie Otani 1-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Rylan Nakamura 2-4, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Keira Uegawachi 3-4, 1 run, 1 RBI. HIL—Kira Alameda 4-4, 2 RBIs; Quinn Waiki 4-4, 4 runs, 1 RBI. Campbell 3, Maui 1 WP—Taryn Irimata. LP—Jer-Zee Ragasa. Leading Hitters: CAM—Aleiah Kupihea 1-2, 1 run; Kaylisa-James Nakoa 1-3, 1 run. Mililani 13, Kalani 3, 5 inn. WP—Dani Monroe. LP—Christen Horita. Leading Hitters: KALN—Madixx Muramoto 1-2, 1 run, 3 RBIs; Maddison Hatanaka 1-2, 1 run. MIL—Makayla Pagampai 2-3, 1 run, 3 RBIs; Taryn Hirano 1-4, 3 RBI; Dani MOnroe 2-2, 2 RBIs; Jackie Kirkpatrick 3-3, 1 RBI; Kolbi Kochi 2-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI. GOLF David S. Ishii Foundation/ HHSAA State Championships Boys’ First Round Monday At Ka’anapali Resort Team Rankings 1. Maui Prep 292 2. Hawaii Baptist 322 3. Punahou 323 4. Moanalua 324 T5. Kamehameha 337 T5. Waiakea 337 7. Mililani 358 8. Island School 361 9. Campbell 363 10. Hilo 379 11. Kalani 384 Previous Story Television and radio - May 10, 2022 Next Story Hawaii, Long Beach State finish 1-2 as BWC dominates final volleyball poll