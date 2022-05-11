Hawaii Health Department reports 6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 5,768 new infections

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 5,768 new COVID-19 infections over the previous week, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 258,422 cases.

DOH also reported six more deaths, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 1,434.

The state’s 7-day average of new cases today was reported at 722 compared to 485 on May 4, representing the seventh consecutive, weekly increase.

The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, jumped to 14.3%, up from 11.5% last week. It is the eighth week in a row that DOH has recorded an increase in the positivity rate. On Kauai County, the average positivity rate is at 20.3%.

By island, there were 3,851 new infections reported on Oahu, 718 on Hawaii island, 616 on Maui, 391 on Kauai, 40 on Molokai and 33 on Lanai. Another 119 infections were reported out of state.

DOH has said the COVID case counts are an underestimate of total infections since many people are now using home test kits that are not officially counted.

The U.S. Health and Human Services inpatient bed dashboard shows 86 patients with COVID-19 in Hawaii hospitals today.