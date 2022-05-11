comscore Off the News: A deserved boost for teacher pay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A deserved boost for teacher pay

  • Today
  • Updated 6:11 p.m.

Along with teachers, we cheer the Legislature’s allotment of $121.7 million in the state budget to address salary shortfalls for about 8,700 teachers deprived of rising wages on the salary ladder during austere periods, and $34.5 million to keep in place pay differentials for those working in hard-to-fill categories such as special education. Read more

Letters: Vote out legislators who support gut-and-replace; A small minority have blocked TMT project; Raising minimum wage means more automation

