Off the News: A deserved boost for teacher pay

Along with teachers, we cheer the Legislature’s allotment of $121.7 million in the state budget to address salary shortfalls for about 8,700 teachers deprived of rising wages on the salary ladder during austere periods, and $34.5 million to keep in place pay differentials for those working in hard-to-fill categories such as special education.

Paying Hawaii’s teachers less than is warranted in relation to their training, service and the cost of living in Hawaii has long been a problem, affecting teacher recruitment and retention. This will help.