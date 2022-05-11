comscore Editorial: Bail-reform bill too broad, unsafe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Bail-reform bill too broad, unsafe

  • Today
  • Updated 6:02 p.m.

Bail reform is needed, and it’s overdue. It’s often unfair, and costly, to leave an indigent person charged with a crime to languish in jail for lack of bail, when a person of means would not. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Vote out legislators who support gut-and-replace; A small minority have blocked TMT project; Raising minimum wage means more automation

Scroll Up