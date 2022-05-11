comscore Document shows sailor found dead last year at Pearl Harbor served aboard a deeply troubled submarine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Document shows sailor found dead last year at Pearl Harbor served aboard a deeply troubled submarine

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:14 a.m.

  • U.S. NAVY

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Manuel Julian was found dead on March 15, 2021, while on duty as an armed “watch stander” for the USS Charlotte, pictured above in dry dock at Pearl Harbor.

  • U.S. NAVY The submarine’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Joseph Lautenslager, pictured above, was relieved of command on April 28, 2021.

    U.S. NAVY

    U.S. NAVY

More than a year after a submariner died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while on guard duty at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, a Navy report on its investigation into the command climate aboard the USS Charlotte shines a light on the toxic work environment he and his crewmates endured in the months leading up to his death. Read more

