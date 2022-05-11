High-priced electric bicycles, dirt bikes coveted by thieves
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:13 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO
There have been a number of break-ins at island bicycle shops in the past two months. The glass front door of the Ebikes Hawaii store in Kapolei was shattered Friday morning during a burglary.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree