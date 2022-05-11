comscore Honolulu City Council picks projects for COVID-19 relief funds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Council picks projects for COVID-19 relief funds

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Honolulu City Council members Tuesday added about $167 mil­­­lion in projects they want funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act to the proposed city budget, with a focus on housing and job development. Read more

