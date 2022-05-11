Kokua Line: How do I switch ‘gold star’ from license to ID?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Answer: Yes, according to Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Services, which clarified that such a transaction is simpler for people in your situation. Other readers also have asked whether they must bring in REAL ID documents to switch from a gold-star Hawaii driver’s license to a gold-star Hawaii identification card. The answer varies. Here is DCS’ explanation:

>> You don’t need to resubmit REAL ID documents if you have a REAL ID Hawaii driver’s license and a Hawaii ID that is federally compliant but predates the star mark. The transaction would be processed like a duplicate, transferring your REAL ID status from the driver’s license to the state ID. The transaction must be done in person at any driver licensing center, or at one of the four satellite city halls that offer the serv­ice, to ensure that you surrender your REAL ID driver’s license. The four satellite city halls that process state ID duplicates and renewals are Downtown, Hawaii Kai, Pearlridge and Windward City; they do not process initial state ID applications.

>> You do need to resubmit REAL ID documents if you have a gold-star driver’s license but no state ID. This would be considered a new application for a REAL ID state identification card, requiring you to submit an application and supporting documents. This transaction must be done in person at any driver licensing center.

To qualify for a federally compliant REAL ID, an applicant must prove their lawful U.S. presence, legal name, date of birth, Social Security number and Hawaii residency. A person cannot simultaneously hold a gold- star driver’s license and gold-star state ID.

REAL ID refers to the U.S. REAL ID Act, which imposed federal standards on state-­issued driver’s licenses and identification cards used for federal purposes, such as boarding domestic aircraft. Full enforcement of the REAL ID Act is scheduled for May 3, having been postponed numerous times. The term “gold star” refers to the white star in a gold circle that marks Hawaii’s REAL ID credentials.

Q: Do members of Congress receive a pension even if they serve only one term?

A: A member of Congress must serve at least five years to be eligible for a pension at age 62. House terms are two years and Senate terms are six years. So no, a House member would not be vested after one term, but yes, a senator would be.

“Members of Congress are eligible for a pension at the age of 62 if they have completed at least five years of service. Members are eligible for a pension at age 50 if they have completed 20 years of service, or at any age after completing 25 years of service. The amount of the pension depends on length of service (as measured in months) and the average of the highest three years of salary. By law, the starting amount of a member’s retirement annuity may not exceed 80 percent of his or her final salary,” according to the Congressional Research Serv­ice, the nonpartisan research arm of Congress. Read the CRS report on retirement benefits at 808ne.ws/conpen.

Mahalo

I would like to send a very big mahalo plenty. On March 16, I fell during my early morning walk. These kind and caring people came to my assistance: fellow Kaneohe walkers Claire and Velma, plus Casey who works at Longs, and Maddie or maybe Maggie, an ER doctor at Tripler who stopped her car to lend aid. I ended up with two broken elbows, a broken nose, cracked teeth, banged-up knees, bloody and road rash all over. They got me away from the street and driveway in which I had fallen and called for help. Without the help I have no idea what I would have or could have done. I was a mess. Now that I am semirecovered, I would like to thank these people, apologizing for tardiness. — Mahalo, Liz

