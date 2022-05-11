comscore Kokua Line: How do I switch ‘gold star’ from license to ID? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kokua Line: How do I switch ‘gold star’ from license to ID?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

Question: I have a valid Hawaii state ID from before they put the gold star on it. I have a valid Hawaii dri­v­er’s license with the gold star. I am giving up dri­v­ing. Can I transfer the gold star to my state ID? Read more

