Navy given 6 months to submit plan for closing Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy given 6 months to submit plan for closing Red Hill

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.
  • U.S. NAVY / 2018 The Red Hill fuel tanks sit just 100 feet above a primary drinking water source for urban Honolulu. Fuel pipes run through a tunnel at the facility.

    The Red Hill fuel tanks sit just 100 feet above a primary drinking water source for urban Honolulu. Fuel pipes run through a tunnel at the facility.

The Navy has waived its right to contest a new emergency order issued by the state Department of Health that paves the way for permanently closing its Red Hill fuel storage facility. The order requires the Navy to come up with a plan and implementation schedule to drain the massive, underground tanks by June 30 and a plan to shutter the facility by Nov. 1. Read more

