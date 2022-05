Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has appointed Sally Lee, RN, MSN, as chief administration officer and vice president of care delivery operations for Hawaii Permanente Medical Group. Lee has been serving as interim chief administration officer since October. She has a distinguished, long-standing history within Kaiser Permanente and HPMG. She started her career at Kaiser Permanente as a clinic manager and supervisor and progressed to senior director of clinic operations overseeing various specialities. Lee served as vice president of clinic operations before being named interim chief administration officer.

Matt Miller has been appointed as Central Pacific Bank’s senior vice president, director, digital products in the Marketing Division. Miller has 11 years of experience with Mastercard, American Express and UnionPay International, where he worked on digital partnerships with Fortune 500 companies, while leading teams based around the world. He also serves as a board member with Lanakila Pacific and Hawaii Public Radio.



