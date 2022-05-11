comscore Ranked-choice voting set to be used in some special elections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ranked-choice voting set to be used in some special elections

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • “<strong>Why do we have to do ranked-choice voting? You already have a (Democratic) supermajority — do you want more people?”</strong> <strong>Gene Ward</strong> <em>State representative (R, Hawaii Kai-Kalama Valley)</em>

Hawaii is set to use ranked-choice voting for the first time after state law‑ makers passed a bill that would test the voting method in certain winner-take-all special elections. Read more

