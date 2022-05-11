comscore Pitcher perfect day for senior Ashley Ogata, Mililani softball team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Pitcher perfect day for senior Ashley Ogata, Mililani softball team

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.

Getting out of class early never felt this good. The Mililani Trojans had a high noon showdown with BIIF champion Kealakehe at pristine Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Tuesday. They left with a 25-0, five-inning TKO win — and the ultimate perfect game for senior Ashley Ogata. Read more

Hawaii, Long Beach State finish 1-2 as BWC dominates final volleyball poll
Scoreboard - May 11, 2022

