Pitcher perfect day for senior Ashley Ogata, Mililani softball team

Getting out of class early never felt this good.

The Mililani Trojans had a high noon showdown with BIIF champion Kealakehe at pristine Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Tuesday. They left with a 25-0, five-inning TKO win — and the ultimate perfect game for senior Ashley Ogata.

Ogata, a right-hander, struck out all 15 batters she faced. Kealakehe managed to clip a few foul balls in the top of the fifth, but Ogata bore down and got a rare achievement.

“Umm, no, I wasn’t expecting to strike everyone out, but it’s cool,” the senior said. “Today was hot, so I was kind of worried, but everything worked out.”

Ogata relied on her fastball, screwball and curve.

“This is a big moment. I’ve never had a perfect game before, so it’s memorable, especially at states,” she said.

Catcher Jackie Kirkpatrick sensed a special performance ahead, but perfection?

“Honestly? After the first couple of batters, yeah. We didn’t know what to really expect, but Ashley had a little spunk going on and once one batter struck out, there was no stopping her,” Kirkpatrick said.

The senior catcher didn’t change a thing.

“Jackie smiles,” Ogata said. “She smiles all the time.”

Kirkpatrick got a break and was replaced by Kodie Ancheta in the later innings.

In two state-tourney games, Mililani has not permitted an earned run through 10 innings. On Monday, Dani Monroe hurled a two-hitter with no earned runs, five strikeouts and one walk.

Tuesday was the final day of class for Mililani seniors. Because of the early quarterfinal start time, the Trojans were done for the day by 9:40 a.m. and on the bus for the 21-mile ride to the stadium.

“It’s good because I think we had most of our work done,” Kirkpatrick.

Mililani’s graduation ceremony will be held in Stan Sheriff Center this weekend.

The Lady Trojans (19-5 overall) will meet ‘Iolani in the semifinal round at 7:30 tonight.