Judge finds Oahu man guilty of murder in 2021 road rage case

An Oahu Circuit Court judge today found a 38-year-old man guilty of second-degree murder in a June 19, 2021, road rage case.

Eddieson Reyes, who was 37 at the time, was accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Triston Billimon with a handgun near the Likelike off-ramp.

Judge Faauuga Tootoo said he reviewed the evidence presented during the jury-waived trial, which he summarized in detail before he read the verdict this afternoon.

The judge found Reyes guilty on all counts, including two firearms charges and first-degree terroristic threatening.

Billimon’s widow and more than a dozen family and friends were in the gallery when the verdict was read.

The judge said Billimon’s wife, Janine, ducked and did not see the shooter, but two other witnesses saw and identified Reyes.

One witness, who was stopped just behind Reyes, testified he saw him exit the car, shoot at the driver, and clearly saw his face.

He said he also reviewed Reyes’ 911 call made 20 minutes after the shooting, that his car had been stolen while he had stopped to urinate, and that he was walking to the Kalihi police station in a certain direction. But surveillance video showed he had arrived after walking from the opposite direction.

The judge acknowledged defense lawyer Eric Seitz’s argument that there was no gunshot residue on his hands, among other things, but as experts testified, that could have been washed off given the amount of time he had.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 10, and Reyes’ $1 million bail was confirmed and he remains in custody.