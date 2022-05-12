comscore Police looking for person who killed 58-year-old security guard in downtown Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police looking for person who killed 58-year-old security guard in downtown Honolulu

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today

A 58-year-old man who was hit in the head with a metal water bottle during an assault on Fort Street Mall May 3 died today, according to Honolulu police.

Honolulu police have reclassified the attempted murder case as an investigation into murder in the second degree. Police said the 32-year-old man who was initially arrested was misidentified by a witness.

“He (the suspect) was released from custody and is no longer a suspect in this case,” said HPD spokesperson Michelle Yu. “The investigation is continuing.”

The attack occurred at about 5:25 p.m. May 3 when police said the guard told a person to get off the property he worked at.

The unidentified suspect hit the guard in the head with the metal water bottle, knocking him out.

The guard suffered a head injury and was taken to a hospital in critical condition before passing away today.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Rams to host Bills to open NFL season; Broncos at Seattle

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up