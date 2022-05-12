Police looking for person who killed 58-year-old security guard in downtown Honolulu

A 58-year-old man who was hit in the head with a metal water bottle during an assault on Fort Street Mall May 3 died today, according to Honolulu police.
Honolulu police have reclassified the attempted murder case as an investigation into murder in the second degree. Police said the 32-year-old man who was initially arrested was misidentified by a witness.
“He (the suspect) was released from custody and is no longer a suspect in this case,” said HPD spokesperson Michelle Yu. “The investigation is continuing.”
The attack occurred at about 5:25 p.m. May 3 when police said the guard told a person to get off the property he worked at.
The unidentified suspect hit the guard in the head with the metal water bottle, knocking him out.
The guard suffered a head injury and was taken to a hospital in critical condition before passing away today.
