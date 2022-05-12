comscore Indoor masking to continue in public school summer programs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Indoor masking to continue in public school summer programs

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY STAR-ADVERTISER STAFF VIA ZOOM

    The state Department of Education made the decision in close consultation with the state Department of Health to resume indoor masking at Hawaii public schools through this summer.

  • JAMM AQUINO / APRIL 22 Indoor masking will continue through the summer in public schools. Highland Elementary students wear masks during a presentation.

    Indoor masking will continue through the summer in public schools. Highland Elementary students wear masks during a presentation.

The indoor masking rule for Hawaii's regular public schools will continue through at least the summer term, state officials said Wednesday.

