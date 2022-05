Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii has appointed Kimberly Moa as its new communications director. Moa previously worked as a freelance photographer in Boston, New York and Hawaii for several years after attending Boston University’s College of Communication for a master’s program in photojournalism. Prior to joining the ACLU of Hawaii, she spent six years as the communications coordinator at Kua‘aina Ulu ‘Auamo, a local nonprofit.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has announced that HART Executive Director and CEO Lori M.K. Kahikina received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Hawaii at Manoa College of Engineering. The award recognizes an alumnus with an outstanding resume of professional accomplishments who has achieved significant recognition for academic, scientific or practical achievement or contribution in their chosen field of engineering, science or business.

