Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 12, 2022 Today Updated 10:48 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today SOFTBALL HHSAA/DataHouse Division I Championships: Fifth place, Campbell vs. Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.; third place, Mililani vs. Kapolei, 4:30 p.m.; championship, ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 7 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. HHSAA/DataHouse Division II Championships: Consolation semifinals, Honokaa vs. Kaimuki, 10 a.m.; quarterfinals, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Waipahu, noon; Waialua vs. Pac-Five, 2:15 p.m.; Aiea vs. Kapaa, 4:30 p.m.; Waimea vs. Hawaii Prep, 7 p.m.; games at Patsy T. Mink Stadium. FRIDAY SOFTBALL HHSAA/DataHouse Division II Championships: Consolation semifinals, Nanakuli vs. Lanai, 10 a.m.; fifth-place semifinals, TBD vs. TBD, noon; TBD vs. TBD, 2:15 p.m.; semifinals: TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m.; TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.; games at Patsy T. Mink Stadium. TRACK AND FIELD HHSAA/Island Movers State Championships: field events at 11 a.m.; running events at 3:30 p.m. at Kamehameha. Softball Makua Ali‘i Wednesday Bad Company 18, Hawaiians 13 Hui Ohana 16, Action 12 Go Deep 18, Na Pueo 2 Fat Katz 12, HO ‘O Ikaika 10 Aikane 18, Firehouse 6 Makules 13, Yankees 10 Golden Eagles 19, Xpress 15 Sportsmen 7, Hikina 5 Waipio 13, Islanders 1 Na Kahuna 19, P.H. Shipyard 13 Previous Story Agbayani’s pitching, hitting put ‘Iolani back in state softball final Next Story Television and radio - May 12, 2022