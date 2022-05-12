Scoreboard – May 12, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

SOFTBALL

HHSAA/DataHouse Division I Championships: Fifth place, Campbell vs. Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.; third place, Mililani vs. Kapolei, 4:30 p.m.; championship, ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 7 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

HHSAA/DataHouse Division II Championships: Consolation semifinals, Honokaa vs. Kaimuki, 10 a.m.; quarterfinals, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Waipahu, noon; Waialua vs. Pac-Five, 2:15 p.m.; Aiea vs. Kapaa, 4:30 p.m.; Waimea vs. Hawaii Prep, 7 p.m.; games at Patsy T. Mink Stadium.

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

HHSAA/DataHouse Division II Championships: Consolation semifinals, Nanakuli vs. Lanai, 10 a.m.; fifth-place semifinals, TBD vs. TBD, noon; TBD vs. TBD, 2:15 p.m.; semifinals: TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m.; TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.; games at Patsy T. Mink Stadium.

TRACK AND FIELD

HHSAA/Island Movers State Championships: field events at 11 a.m.; running events at 3:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.

Softball

Makua Ali‘i

Wednesday

Bad Company 18, Hawaiians 13

Hui Ohana 16, Action 12

Go Deep 18, Na Pueo 2

Fat Katz 12, HO ‘O Ikaika 10

Aikane 18, Firehouse 6

Makules 13, Yankees 10

Golden Eagles 19, Xpress 15

Sportsmen 7, Hikina 5

Waipio 13, Islanders 1

Na Kahuna 19, P.H. Shipyard 13