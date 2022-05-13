Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Feral chicken a bargain at $104 Today Updated 6:13 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A statewide bill to set up a feral chicken population control program failed in the Legislature this year, but Honolulu is trying its own pilot program. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A statewide bill to set up a feral chicken population control program failed in the Legislature this year, but Honolulu is trying its own pilot program. Reps told the City Council that Honolulu spent $7,000 to catch 67 feral birds. That pencils out to $104 per chicken — less than half the $220 estimated. At that rate, it would cost a pretty penny to eliminate all of the island’s wild chickens and roosters, but a targeted operation could be just what some sleep-deprived residents need. Previous Story Off the News: An avoidable air tour tragedy