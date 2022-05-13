Off the News: Feral chicken a bargain at $104

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A statewide bill to set up a feral chicken population control program failed in the Legislature this year, but Honolulu is trying its own pilot program.

Reps told the City Council that Honolulu spent $7,000 to catch 67 feral birds. That pencils out to $104 per chicken — less than half the $220 estimated.

At that rate, it would cost a pretty penny to eliminate all of the island’s wild chickens and roosters, but a targeted operation could be just what some sleep-deprived residents need.