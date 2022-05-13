First image of Milky Way’s black hole produced
- By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:09 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Video by Associated Press
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
An image released Thursday by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration shows a black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree