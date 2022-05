Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Moss Construction has announced that industry veteran Matthew Jun has been promoted to vice president, Hawaii operations. Jun has more than 20 years in the construction industry and practiced architecture for five years. Jun is a certified Design- Build Professional. He is associated with the Honolulu chapter of the American Institute of Architects and earned LEED AP BD+C from the U.S. Green Building Council.

The University of Hawaii’s Office of Innovation and Commercialization is pleased to welcome two new associates:

>> Matthew Kobayashi has been appointed as the new associate director of innovation programs. Kobayashi has spent more than 20 years in business development, finance, lobbying and contract sourcing with a broad range of companies in defense, dual-use technology, facility management software, cybersecurity, solar power, waste to energy and waste management.

>> Rebecca Chung has been hired as the new technology licensing associate. She received her Ph.D. in biomedical engineering with a focus on innovation and entrepreneurship from Stevens Institute of Technology. Most recently, she completed her NIH NRSA postdoctoral fellowship in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania.

