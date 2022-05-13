comscore Rearview Mirror: Readers on target with tales of the Green Turtle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Readers on target with tales of the Green Turtle

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 1:19 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Evergreen was the first restaurant at 1529 Kapiolani Blvd., near Keeaumoku Street, from 1950 to 1962. The Green Turtle was there next, from 1962 to 1970.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Evergreen was the first restaurant at 1529 Kapiolani Blvd., near Keeaumoku Street, from 1950 to 1962. The Green Turtle was there next, from 1962 to 1970.

  • COURTESY PETER RIVERA Evergreen menu.

    COURTESY PETER RIVERA

    Evergreen menu.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1969 John Saclausa entertained at the Green Turtle piano bar. He also played at Canlis, Queen’s Surf, South Seas Village, the Eagle’s Nest and Our Lady of Peace Cathedral downtown, where he was organist.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 1969

    John Saclausa entertained at the Green Turtle piano bar. He also played at Canlis, Queen’s Surf, South Seas Village, the Eagle’s Nest and Our Lady of Peace Cathedral downtown, where he was organist.

Louise Saffery asked: “Do you remember the Green Turtle, a restaurant and bar, across the street from the former KGMB studios? Read more

Previous Story
Indoor masking to continue in Hawaii public school summer programs

Scroll Up