Some visitors turned away from Diamond Head on first day of new reservation system
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:57 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Pro Park sentry Herb Paul checked reservation QR codes and kamaaina IDs on Thursday at the
entrance to the Diamond Head State Monument. Below, hikers are seen at the summit crest park.
2022 May 12 CTY - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com
Hikers are seen at the summit crest at the Diamond Head State Monument park on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Honolulu. May 12 was the first day visitors who aren’t Hawaii residents were required to have booked online reservations in order to gain access to the park. Despite a campaign for awareness with the new rules, many nonresidents were still vastly unaware about the required reservations and were turned away.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Thursday was the first day visitors who aren’t Hawaii residents were required to have booked online reservations in order to gain access to the Diamond Head State Monument. Despite a campaign for awareness with the new rules, many nonresidents were still unaware about the requirement and were turned away. Above, a new sign is displayed at the park entrance.