Waikiki Friday night fireworks’ return on Land Board agenda

Friday night fireworks off the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort might soon return in what could be seen as another sign of recovery from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawaii Explosives &Pyrotechnics Inc. operated the aerial display off the Hilton for more than 25 years before the start of the coronavirus outbreak in early 2020. Bruce Albrecht, operations manager for the Keeau-based company, said the last fireworks show there was March 13, 2020.

With expiration of the state’s last remaining COVID- 19 restrictions, including masking requirements, on March 25, Hawaii Explosives &Pyrotechnics filed a request with the state Board of Land and Natural Resources for a renewal of its right-of-­entry for a portion of Duke Kahanamoku Beach for setup and firing of fireworks on 52 Fridays starting May 27.

The matter is on the agenda for today’s BLNR meeting. If approved, Albrecht said it’s more likely the shows would resume in early June to allow for adequate preparation.

“We’re hoping by the first week in June. I know a lot of people have been waiting for it,” he said.

The weekly Hilton fireworks shows account for about 40% of the 120 to 130 events conducted annually by Hawaii Explosives &Pyrotechnics, according to Albrecht.

At four minutes in duration and comprising “a few hundred” mortars, the weekly show isn’t the company’s biggest, he said. Those would be Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and corporate events.

“It’s been a tough time for our operation. We had zero revenue for over a year, although things started to pick up again slowly, very slowly, last year about this time as some of the restrictions were lifted,” Albrecht said. “But we’ve been waiting for the governor’s emergency proclamations to expire, and the state and Land Board have been hesitant to encourage large social gatherings.”

The right-of-entry request involves use of a 500-square-foot area on Duke Kahana- moku Beach near the former helipad from 4 to 9 p.m. each Friday. The company would pay the state $250 per event.

The fireworks would start at 8 p.m. during the summer months and at 7:45 p.m. the rest of the year.

Hawaii Explosives &Pyrotechnics also is seeking a credit totaling $3,250 for 13 shows that were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Land Division staff has recommended approval of the right-of-entry permit, saying the activity would have minimal or no significant effect on the environment and should be declared exempt from an environmental assessment.

In the meantime, fireworks fans tonight can enjoy the second of five aerial displays by Albrecht’s outfit for a corporate convention at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel. The first fireworks show occurred Wednesday night.