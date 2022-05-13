comscore Waikiki Friday night fireworks’ return on Land Board agenda | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikiki Friday night fireworks’ return on Land Board agenda

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

Friday night fireworks off the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort might soon return in what could be seen as another sign of recovery from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
Indoor masking to continue in Hawaii public school summer programs

Scroll Up