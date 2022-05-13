Hawaii baseball team loses series opener to Cal State Northridge

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Andrew Sojka drove in three runs — two on a just-out-of-reach homer — and scored three runs, and two Cal State Northridge pitchers combined on a six-hitter for a 14-2 victory over Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium.

A Thursday night crowd of 818 saw the Matadors win the opener of the three-game Big West series.

The Rainbow Warriors fell to 22-21 and 13-9 in the Big West. In improving to 26-19 and 15-10, CSUN replaced the ’Bows as the league’s third-place team.

Blaine Traxel, who was named to the 2021 All-Big West second team, was on track for his third complete game when he was pulled with a 12-run lead entering the ’Bows’ ninth.

Traxel relied on a sliders off a side-armed delivery in which his right (push-off) foot started on the third-base side of the rubber. Traxel allowed six hits, two runs — only one earned — and struck out five. He threw an arm-numbing 124 pitches, including 75 for strikes.

The Matadors provided ample offensive support, amassing 17 hits. They also stranded 10 runners. The Matadors scored nine runs in the final three innings. In the ninth, CSUN’s 12 batters produced six hits, two walks and a hit batsman.

Chad Wilson pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Matadors.

It was another difficult setback for UH starting pitcher Cade Halemanu, who was masterful until he was not. Halemanu was breezing until the third, when third baseman Brandon Bohning blooped a simgle that fell in front of outfielder Cole Cabrera. Two pitches later, Sojka, the only left-handed hitter in the Matadors’ startting lineup, pulled a drive to deep right. The ball eluded leaping right fielder Matt Wong’s glove for Sojka’s fourth home run.

The Matadors scored two two-out runs in the sixth en route to ousting Halemanu. Kai Moody reached on a fielder’s choice and went to second on Gabe Gonzalez’s up-the-middle single. Bart West hit a drive that a diving Cabrera could not grab for a double as Moody scored and Gonzalez sprinted to third. After Kramer was intentionally walked, Gonzalez scored on a wild pitch.

The Matadors broke it open with a four-run seventh. Bohning led off with a double, then went to third when Andy Archer’s pickoff attempt ricocheted off shortstop Jordan Donahue, the ball bouncing into the outfield. Sojka’s ground single to center brought home Bohning.

Connor Harrison replaced Archer, and induced Ali Camarillo to fly out to center. But then Moody singled to center, and Gonzalez followed with a two-run double that fell in the center-right puka. Later, Jakob Simons singled home Gonzalez to extend the Matadors’ lead to 8-0.