Hawaii baseball team loses series opener to Cal State Northridge

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.

Andrew Sojka drove in three runs — two on a just-out-of-reach homer — and scored three runs, and two Cal State Northridge pitchers combined on a six-hitter for a 14-2 victory over Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

