Hawaii Beat | Sports

Warriors to hold celebration rally

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

The celebration of the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team’s second straight national championship will continue Tuesday with ceremonies at Washington Place and Honolulu Hale, a downtown rally and a trolley ride back to campus for the Rainbow Warriors. Read more

