Warriors to hold celebration rally

The celebration of the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team’s second straight national championship will continue Tuesday with ceremonies at Washington Place and Honolulu Hale, a downtown rally and a trolley ride back to campus for the Rainbow Warriors.

The Warriors will receive proclamations from Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, then will take part in a rally at noon at the corner of Bishop and South King streets. Fans will be able to take photos with the team and the championship trophy.

The team will then take a trolley ride through Ala Moana Beach Park and Waikiki on its way back to the Manoa campus. Fans are encouraged to cheer on the team as the trolley drives by.

UH retained the national title with a sweep of Long Beach State last Saturday at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Hilo’s Yamauchi named CoSIDA All-District

Casey Yamauchi of the Hawaii Hilo baseball team was named to the CoSIDA’s 2022 Academic All-District Baseball Team, announced on Thursday.

Yamauchi was one of 12 players named to the team from the NCAA Division II west region, which includes all teams from the Pacific West Conference, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

Yamuachi is now eligible for Academic All-America consideration later this month. He carries a 3.70 grade-point average as a double major in kinesiology and communications.