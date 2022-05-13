Blowouts rule the day at Division II softball tournament

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The mercy run-rule games continued in Division II of the Datahouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships on Maui. Read more

The mercy run-rule games continued in Division II of the Datahouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships on Maui.

Seven out of eight games in the winner’s bracket have ended before the seventh inning, with all four quarterfinal games on Thursday ending early because of the mercy rule.

OIA champion Waipahu knocked off defending state champion Kamehameha-Hawaii 13-3 in the first winner’s bracket game of the day at Patsy Mink Stadium.

Kendalyn Cordeiro-Felise singled, doubled, was hit by a pitch twice and scored two runs for the Marauders (15-1), who ended the game with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Syan Yamamoto, who finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored, singled in the final run with two outs in the bottom of the fifth to end it.

Taylor Fukunaga earned the win for third-seeded Waipahu, giving up five hits in six innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

Rhian Ogawa went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Warriors (7-3).

Waipahu, which has never won a state title, is in the semifinals for the first time since 2011 and will play KIF champion Kapaa, the No. 2 seed.

Kapaa 11, Aiea 1, 6 inn.

Seija Makanani tossed a two-hitter, allowing one unearned run in six innings, and catcher Savannah Simons doubled home a run with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning to end it.

Simons finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Kailee Gorospe had three hits and scored three runs and Makanani helped herself out at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs to lead the Warriors (10-3-1).

Kahea Kawewehi singled and drove in the only run for Na Alii (11-7).

Pac-Five 12, Waialua 2, 6 inn.

Milan Ah Yat finished 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs and Elyse Yoshioka went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored to lead the Wolfpack (12-2) over the Bulldogs (8-7).

Miki-Ann Mochizuka earned the win on the mound for Pac-Five, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts. One of the two runs given up was unearned.

Pac-Five is making its first appearance in the tournament since winning it all in 2016.

Waimea 11, Hawaii Prep 1, 5 innings

Kalea Huihui-Caberto went 3-for-3 with a triple, with three runs scored and four RBIs, leading the Menehunes to a win over Ka Makani, the top seeds.

Hunter Akita was 2-for-2 with a double, adding a run and three RBIs for Waimea, which will play fourth-seeded PacFive.