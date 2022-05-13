Sophomore Jenna Sniffen leads Maryknoll to state softball title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Back in the spring of 2021, John Uekawa had more than an inkling that young Jenna Sniffen was ready to be his ace.

She came through in ’22, all right. The sophomore right-hander struck out 10, including Alaina Agbayani with two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh, as Maryknoll defeated defending champion ‘Iolani 5-2 to capture its first softball state championship.

Sniffen also socked a three-run home run in the first inning to help her own cause. A raucous, full house saw the final of the Datahouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships at breezy Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Sniffen fired a three-hitter, walking four to go with the 10 Ks. Her screwball was highly effective, a pitch she had worked on with tutelage from Sheary Labasan, mother of former Spartans ace Shearyna Labasan.

“It’s just crazy to be in this situation and to be here. My team has come a long way and it’s just a crazy moment,” said Sniffen, who was drenched after the game by teammates who gave her a complimentary Gatorade shower. “I’ve always had a really good screwball that breaks, but this season Auntie Sheary really helped me out. Coming into the coach’s box midseason and helping me out pitching-wise was huge for me, and I just feel like she’s a big part of my success tonight.”

Maryknoll’s first trip to the title game turned out to be a sweet success. The Spartans (19-5) were the ILH runner-up to ‘Iolani, which was the top seed in the Division I tournament.

“Oh my God. It’s almost like a miracle. We dreamed about this for years and years,” coach John Uekawa said. “And it’s a dream come true. We know how tough ‘Iolani is. It’s a battle all the way.”

They had plenty of depth and near-flawless defense, but having the hot bat of Nellie McEnroe-Marinas took the Spartans over the top. The junior socked her third homer in as many nights. The Oklahoma commit already had her purpose, but playing for nephew Xavier sent her game to another dimension. She smiled throughout the tournament, but could not hold back her tears after Maryknoll’s first state softball title.

“He was about four months. He was still a baby. Honestly, in the cages, I just felt good. I didn’t know how to feel. Maybe Xavier’s watching over me. I just felt good. Something came over me and I just felt like we’re going to take this game,” she said.

Including Thursday’s title tilt, the two softball powerhouses split their six matchups this season.

Raiders starting pitcher Allie Capello, who surrendered McEnroe-Marinas’ three-run blast, took the loss. Agbayani pitched six innings in relief, permitting two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Maryknoll wasted no time, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning offCapello. Carys Murakami doubled off the right-field wall on a 1-2 pitch. With one out, McEnroe-Marias was hit by pitch. Sniffen then belted a deep opposite-field, three-run homer to give herself a three-run cushion.

The Spartans put two more runners on base with another hit batter and a walk, but Capello retired Kayla Whaley on a fly ball to end the inning.

Agbayani replaced Capello to begin the second inning.

Meanwhile, Sniffen continued her momentum from a 9-2 semifinal win on Friday, a three-hitter against Kapolei. However, she ran into trouble in the bottom of the third inning. She issued a two-out base on balls to Lexie Tilton, who stole second base. Agbayani then sent a 1-2 pitch over the fence in left-center for a home run, cutting the lead to 3-2.

In the circle, Agbayani silenced Maryknoll’s attack, retiring nine of the first 10 batters she faced. Like Sniffen, however, Agbayani hit a rough patch in her second go-round through the opposing lineup. After Agbayani walked Murakami and struck out Breli Agbayani-Shibao, McEnroe-Marinas crushed an inside pitch deep over left center for a two-run homer.

The Spartans led 5-2 going into the bottom of the fifth frame. Tsue led off with an infield single, stole second base, and then third base as Milla Fukuda struck out. Sniffen then struck out the left-handed hitting Agbayani on a tailing fastball — or hard screwball — to end the threat. The sophomore hurler leaped as she ran back to the Spartans dugout.

Maryknoll had another opportunity in the top of the sixth, but came up empty. Ua Nakoa-Chung singled and with two outs, Haylee Cathcart’s bloop double to short left gave the Spartans runners at third and second. However, Agbayani bore down and used a change-up to coax Murakami into a groundout to second, ending the threat.

Capello walked to lead off the bottom of the sixth and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Acosta, but Sniffen struck out Kealohi Markham, and Mia Carbonell grounded to third to end the inning.

Kaylee Matsuda led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk. prompting a visit to the mound by Uekawa. Tsue then grounded into the hole, where the normally sure-handed McEnroe-Marinas bobbled the ball, giving ‘Iolani runners at second and first.

Sniffen then bore down, striking out Fukuda on a missed bunt attempt and Tilton on a called third strike.