Column: Inā e lepo ke kumu wai, e hō‘ea ana ka lepo i kai

Synopsis: The execution of two Ukrainian civilians outside of Kyiv during the early days of the war with Russia is being investigated as a war crime. The thing to remember is that, although it was carried out by soldiers, it was initiated at a higher level. That is where the real war criminal can be found.

Welina mai käkou e nä hoa noho like i ka maluhia. æO këlä ‘ölelo noæeau e kau mai ana ma luna o ke poæo manaæo, he kuhikuhi aku ia i ke kumu e höæea mai ai ka æino. A æo kaæu welina hoæi, i mea ia e hoæomaopopo ai iä käkou e heluhelu nei, ua pömaikaæi ko käkou noho maluhia æana æoiai këlä wai lepo e kahe ana ma loko o kauwahi kai. æO kaæu mea o ka häpai æana i loko o nei moæolelo, æo ia nö ka hana æino a nä püæali o Lukia i nä ‘äina o Ukraine, a me ko laila poæe känaka, a aia nö këia hana æino ma lalo o ke alakaæi æana a Mika Putin.

Ma hope o ka hoæouka kaua a Lukia iä Ukraine me ke komo hewa æana o nä püæali koa ma loko o ko Ukraine æäina i Malaki aæe nei, ua neæe aku nö a hiki ma waho aæe o Kyiv. æOiai ke kaua e hahana ana ma laila, ua komo kekahi kuea o æelima koa Lukia i loko o kekahi kahua küæai kaæa. E hoæäæo ana läkou e wäwahi i nä puka a me nä pukaaniani i mea e komo ai i loko. A i ka æike æana o nä kiaæi æelua, æo ka puka akula nö ia i waho e nïnau aku ai i kä läkou mea æo ka æimi æana. æO ia ka wä i kuekaæa æia ai ko läua nei lole me ka æimi æana i mau mea kaua. A no ko läkou lä nele i ka loaæa æole, hoæokuæu æia akula nä känaka Ukraine. Eia naæe, ua hahai æia mai e æelua o nä püæali Lukia, a æo ia nö ka wä i kï æia mai ai läua i ka pü, a æo ka häæule ihola nö ia o nä kupa Ukraine. A laha aæe ka wikiö, he mea hoæomänaæonaæo æiæo nö ke æike aku.

æO ka make koke nö ia o kekahi kiaæi, a æo kekahi, ua pohala hou mai a æoæi hele akula, i loko nö o ka æeha, i ke keæena, kahi i laha aku ai käna hölina ma o ke kelepona. I ka höæea æana mai o kekahi püæali küikawä o Ukraine, æaæole lawa ka nui e kaua ai me ka nui Lukia e haiamü mai ana i laila, a e hoæopakele ai i ua kanaka æeha lä. æO ia ala nö kekahi mea i hala ma laila. I ia manawa, e mau ana nö ka paæi wikiö æia o ua mau Lukia nei o ke kuekaæa æana i nä keæena, ka æai æana i ka mea æai, ka inu æana i nä mea inu, a me ia hana aku ia hana aku, me he poæe hele lanakila lä ma loko o ko haæi koæa. Eia hou, kohu mea lä, æaæohe wahi menemene iki i ke ola kanaka. æEhia ua mea aloha, æo ka poæe o Ukraine!

æO ia hana æino a käkou e hoæomänaæonaæo nei, ua lawelawe æia i Malaki o këia makahiki nö, a æakahi nö a puka mai ka wikiö i ka P3 nei. I loko nö o ke æano æino a hoæomänaæonaæo o ia wikiö, he haæawina maikaæi ia ke æike æia e nä hanauna e hiki mai ana. A eia hoæi ka mea aæu e hoæomaopopo nei iä käkou, he nui wale paha nä hana æino i lawelawe æia e nä püæali Lukia, a no ka päpä æia o nä æähaæilono æaæole e komo i loko o nä æäina i æapakau æia e nä Lukia, æaæohe wahi kuæi mai o ka lono. E noho pöæeleæele ana hoæi käkou a hiki i ke kïpaku æia aku o Lukia a me ka hoæi hou mai o ka poæe Ukraine i ko läkou kuläiwi. E kulia mau nö!

I këia manawa naæe e mau nei ke kaua, he ahuwale ia, na Putin nö i hana ua lepo nei e kahe ana i ke kai. æO ia hana æino æana a käna mau püæali, näna nö ia! æO ia nö ke kumu wai, a wahi a kahiko, i hewa nö i ke kumu!

E ho‘ouna ‘ia mai na ä leka iä mäua, ‘o ia ho‘i ‘o Laiana Wong a me Kekeha Solis ma ka pahu leka uila ma lalo nei:

>> kwong@hawaii.edu

>> rsolis@hawaii.edu

a i ‘ole ia, ma ke kelepona:

>> 808-956-2627 (Laiana)

>> 808-956-2627 (Kekeha)

This column is coordinated by Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa.