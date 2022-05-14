comscore Design in the works for moderinizing Pearl Harbor dry dock | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Design in the works for moderinizing Pearl Harbor dry dock

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.

At a joint meeting of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee’s Seapower and Readiness Subcommittees held this week, officials addressed an ongoing struggle to modernize the Navy’s aging shipyards, including Pearl Harbor facilities. Read more

